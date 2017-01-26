The Blotter: Designer Drugs in Disguise
That's a Downer There are countless ways that drug dealers come up with to hide their stash, whether it's a hidden compartment in their car or even keeping an entirely separate dope house to do business in. One ecstacy dealer was caught in west Charlotte last week trying to hide their stash by disguising it - as a different drug.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Creative Loafing.
Add your comments below
Charlotte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kneegro please
|13 hr
|Stark Reality
|3
|Pack your bags
|13 hr
|Stark Reality
|3
|Pain relief Meds and other MEDS
|17 hr
|Gee
|2
|Review: 521 Dental Group - Sandra Merrill DDS (Mar '09)
|Wed
|Ex-Employee
|17
|Need a plug
|Wed
|Al crowley
|4
|Man charged with arson in Spruce Pine fires (Aug '07)
|Jan 23
|P harris
|20
|The White House is White again!!
|Jan 21
|Trump did it
|1
Find what you want!
Search Charlotte Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC