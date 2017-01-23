String of Sunday fast food restaurant...

String of Sunday fast food restaurant robberies under investigation

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: WBTV

Three fast food restaurants were robbed Sunday night in the Charlotte area, prompting an investigation into whether the cases are related. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say the string of armed robberies started around 8:30 p.m. at the Burger King located in the 2900 block of South Boulevard.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charlotte Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man charged with arson in Spruce Pine fires (Aug '07) 33 min P harris 20
Pack your bags 8 hr Byehispanics 1
Need a plug Sat NMO 2
Kneegro please Sat NMO 1
The White House is White again!! Sat Trump did it 1
Pain relief Meds and other MEDS Sat dfgregt 1
Are Southerners Stupid or do they just sound th... (Oct '08) Jan 20 Timmy_ 4,930
See all Charlotte Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charlotte Forum Now

Charlotte Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charlotte Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Charlotte, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,848 • Total comments across all topics: 278,183,130

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC