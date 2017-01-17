Stationarity is undead: Uncertainty d...

Stationarity is undead: Uncertainty dominates the distribution of extremes

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: CiteULike

Nonstationary frequency analyses should not be based only on at-site time series. Nonstationary models introduce additional sources of uncertainty.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CiteULike.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charlotte Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Are Southerners Stupid or do they just sound th... (Oct '08) 14 hr Timmy_ 4,930
Aldi Expansion (Apr '16) Thu aldischmaldi 16
Did Rick Hendrick Ever Really Have Leukemia? (May '09) Jan 18 Johnny 83
SilverBack Lewis Jan 18 Wantintoknow 11
bggb (Aug '14) Jan 18 anonymous 186
Free Tickets to event. Jan 16 Trump Train 1
News 13 MLK Day Celebrations and Observances in Char... Jan 16 MLK eh 1
See all Charlotte Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charlotte Forum Now

Charlotte Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charlotte Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Charlotte, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,917 • Total comments across all topics: 278,098,624

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC