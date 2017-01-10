Southeastern Construction & Developme...

Southeastern Construction & Development becomes SEC General Contractors Inc.

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Mecklenburg Times

After experiencing significant growth in 2016, Southeastern Construction & Development is changing its name to SEC General Contractors Inc. to better reflect its expanding scope. Five years ago, Southeastern Construction was a modest company with less than $1 million in annual revenue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Mecklenburg Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charlotte Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Are Southerners Stupid or do they just sound th... (Oct '08) 11 min southernmade 4,919
Donald Trump should not be President 1 hr Keyboard Kommando 109
News Charlotte Lit celebrates centennial of Carson M... 1 hr GJ Costanzo 9
Icons Millions Of Dollars Chi Lites Stolen Trus... (Jun '16) 5 hr Farrkahan And Chi... 3
time to boycott hollywood and music entertainers 8 hr The Last Warrior ... 8
HB2 going bye bye!!! Mon Republicans are a... 33
Bud johnson Jan 7 Hurrah 1
See all Charlotte Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charlotte Forum Now

Charlotte Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charlotte Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Health Care
 

Charlotte, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,259 • Total comments across all topics: 277,796,274

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC