Southeastern Construction & Development becomes SEC General Contractors Inc.
After experiencing significant growth in 2016, Southeastern Construction & Development is changing its name to SEC General Contractors Inc. to better reflect its expanding scope. Five years ago, Southeastern Construction was a modest company with less than $1 million in annual revenue.
