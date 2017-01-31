Shots fired into car near school in northwest Charlotte
Police are investigating a situation where shots were fired into a car right across the street from a school in northwest Charlotte Tuesday. The incident happened at the intersection of Hovis Road and Wildwood Avenue in Charlotte according to the CMPD.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Charlotte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|dwight powell (Jan '12)
|4 min
|NOT COOL
|72
|Gypsies in the Charlotte area (Jan '14)
|7 hr
|N2Deep0U2
|6
|blackwoods of mt. holly
|Tue
|Grape Vodka
|3
|autumn woods hoa (Jul '12)
|Jan 29
|wtf
|26
|America what happens to your tax payer HUD doll...
|Jan 28
|ThomasA
|3
|Thank God 4 TRUMP
|Jan 28
|Godsman
|1
|Mexican Shooting
|Jan 27
|Kneegrow Please
|1
Find what you want!
Search Charlotte Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC