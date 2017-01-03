Severe-Weather 25 mins ago 3:30 p.m.M...

Severe-Weather 25 mins ago 3:30 p.m.Most roadways clear-- for now

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: WCNC-TV Charlotte

Cars that had been left out overnight took some work to clean off the ice that formed from rain and drizzle. "It was bad.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WCNC-TV Charlotte.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charlotte Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bud johnson 14 hr Hurrah 1
Donald Trump should not be President 19 hr ThomasA 96
News Gaston County planning new school in Belmont Up... Fri Friendofrev 4
Review: carder007 Fri bemsg4c0l 1
Haunted Mill/Fred Bailey (Sep '09) Jan 5 Fred Herbert 35
Ric Flair sucks ! (Jun '14) Jan 5 Bigfoot 11
Millions saved Jan 2 Al crowley 4
See all Charlotte Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charlotte Forum Now

Charlotte Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charlotte Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Charlotte, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,912 • Total comments across all topics: 277,715,577

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC