Seven to Watch | Young Myers Park Baptist minister tests boundaries on race, social issues

On a recent night at Myers Park Baptist Church, the predominately white congregation and guests from a black church belted out "Precious Lord, Take My Hand," a gospel song once performed at the funeral for Martin Luther King Jr. The moment reflected the challenge facing the Rev. Benjamin Boswell, the youngest person ever to the lead Myers Park in 70 years, one of Charlotte's most prominent churches.

