Second-guessing CMS: Why your school is closed when your roads are clear
You woke up Saturday to The Winter Storm That Wasn't. Your roads have been fine all weekend, and today you may be frustrated by the decision to close schools.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Charlotte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Are Southerners Stupid or do they just sound th... (Oct '08)
|6 hr
|southernmade
|4,919
|Donald Trump should not be President
|7 hr
|Keyboard Kommando
|109
|Charlotte Lit celebrates centennial of Carson M...
|7 hr
|GJ Costanzo
|9
|Icons Millions Of Dollars Chi Lites Stolen Trus... (Jun '16)
|11 hr
|Farrkahan And Chi...
|3
|time to boycott hollywood and music entertainers
|15 hr
|The Last Warrior ...
|8
|HB2 going bye bye!!!
|Mon
|Republicans are a...
|33
|Bud johnson
|Jan 7
|Hurrah
|1
Find what you want!
Search Charlotte Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC