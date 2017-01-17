School bus catches fire in east Charlotte
The incident happened just before 4:30 p.m. on Chestnut Avenue near Nassau Boulevard. From WBTV's Sky3, the school bus could be seen in the roadway and appeared to have caught fire in the engine area.
