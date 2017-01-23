S. Charlotte neighborhood target of b...

S. Charlotte neighborhood target of break-ins Read Story Ashley Daley

1 hr ago Read more: WCNC-TV Charlotte

Police are warning neighbors in one south Charlotte neighborhood to be vigilant after nine cars were broken into over the weekend. Officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department's South Division say all of the car break-ins happened within a three-mile radius of the corner of Quail Hollow and Carmel Roads.

