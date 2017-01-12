Rep. Pittenger opens regional office in Monroe, N.C., plans Anson hours -
Congressman Robert Pittenger, R-Charlotte, has opened a new regional office in downtown Monroe. Located in Old City Hall at 100 West Jefferson St., Suite 1A, the office features two veteran Congressional staffers with a combined 20 years of experience helping constituents cut through federal red tape.
