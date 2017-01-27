Recruitment firm expands headquarters office with move to uptown
A fast-growing recruitment firm with a headquarters office in Charlotte has relocated from South End to a much larger space in uptown.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Charlotte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|America what happens to your tax payer HUD doll...
|1 hr
|mysignin1atoutlook
|2
|Mexican Shooting
|Fri
|Kneegrow Please
|1
|Kneegro please
|Wed
|Stark Reality
|3
|Pack your bags
|Wed
|Stark Reality
|3
|Pain relief Meds and other MEDS
|Wed
|Gee
|2
|Review: 521 Dental Group - Sandra Merrill DDS (Mar '09)
|Jan 25
|Ex-Employee
|17
|Need a plug
|Jan 25
|Al crowley
|4
Find what you want!
Search Charlotte Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC