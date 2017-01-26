Protesters gathered outside the Charl...

Protesters gathered outside the Charlotte airport

23 hrs ago Read more: KXXV-TV Waco

Protesters gathered for a second day near the Charlotte Douglas International Airport to protest President Donald Trump's Executive order on a travel ban. Dozens of people gathered Sunday afternoon along Wilkinson Boulevard near Josh Birmingham Parkway, a busy intersection for airport travelers.

