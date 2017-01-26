Police release video from deadly shoo...

Police release video from deadly shooting of teenager in Charlotte

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police has released video around the deadly shooting of a teenager reportedly involved in a separate shooting on a Charlotte Area Transit System bus in June 2016. According to officers, they were called to the 7800-block of North Tryon Street on June 2 in reference to a person shot on a CATS bus.

