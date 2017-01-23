Police ID pedestrian hit, killed in north Charlotte
According to police, 39-year-old Lewis Lairsey was struck by 2006 Mazda 5 driven by a 59-year-old man along the 3400-block of Statesville Avenue. Officers say the crash happened around 7:21 a.m. Police say Lairsey was crossing Statesville Avenue when he walked into the path of the vehicle.
