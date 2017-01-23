Police ID pedestrian hit, killed in n...

Police ID pedestrian hit, killed in north Charlotte

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WBTV

According to police, 39-year-old Lewis Lairsey was struck by 2006 Mazda 5 driven by a 59-year-old man along the 3400-block of Statesville Avenue. Officers say the crash happened around 7:21 a.m. Police say Lairsey was crossing Statesville Avenue when he walked into the path of the vehicle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charlotte Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man charged with arson in Spruce Pine fires (Aug '07) 19 hr P harris 20
Pack your bags Mon Byehispanics 1
Need a plug Sat NMO 2
Kneegro please Sat NMO 1
The White House is White again!! Jan 21 Trump did it 1
Pain relief Meds and other MEDS Jan 21 dfgregt 1
Are Southerners Stupid or do they just sound th... (Oct '08) Jan 20 Timmy_ 4,930
See all Charlotte Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charlotte Forum Now

Charlotte Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charlotte Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Charlotte, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,044 • Total comments across all topics: 278,207,906

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC