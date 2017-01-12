Oakdale/I-485 interchange open for dr...

Oakdale/I-485 interchange open for drivers ahead of Tuesday commute

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WBTV

Drivers in north Charlotte will have a new way to access I-485 after the opening of the Oakdale Road exit Sunday. The project has been in the works for several years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charlotte Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Free Tickets to event. 4 hr Trump Train 1
SilverBack Lewis 5 hr Stark Reality 6
News 13 MLK Day Celebrations and Observances in Char... 17 hr MLK eh 1
Why cant trannys use the restroom ? Sat Tranny Guvna 11
Buh Bye All You IBM Employees (Oct '10) Jan 14 Yobama 314
Are Southerners Stupid or do they just sound th... (Oct '08) Jan 13 ThomasA 4,928
News Charlotte Lit celebrates centennial of Carson M... Jan 12 Will Dockery 14
See all Charlotte Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charlotte Forum Now

Charlotte Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charlotte Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Syria
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Iran
  4. General Motors
  5. Supreme Court
 

Charlotte, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,523 • Total comments across all topics: 277,984,519

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC