Nonwovens manufacturer to jump the state line to York County from Charlotte with 130 jobs
A Charlotte fabric manufacturer plans to move its manufacturing and distribution operation to a new $13 million facility in the Fort Mill area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.
