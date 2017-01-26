New grocery chain seeks managers and supervisors in Charlotte

The European discount grocery chain Lidl, which has already announced plans to expand into the Charlotte area by 2018, is hosting an event this weekend to recruit for a number of executive positions. Lidl said it is seeking a number of area managers and store supervisors, jobs that will pay up to $60,000 plus benefits, and up to $17.50 an hour plus benefits, respectively.

