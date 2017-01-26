New grocery chain seeks managers and ...

New grocery chain seeks managers and supervisors in Charlotte

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: WBTV

The European discount grocery chain Lidl, which has already announced plans to expand into the Charlotte area by 2018, is hosting an event this weekend to recruit for a number of executive positions. Lidl said it is seeking a number of area managers and store supervisors, jobs that will pay up to $60,000 plus benefits, and up to $17.50 an hour plus benefits, respectively.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charlotte Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kneegro please 13 hr Stark Reality 3
Pack your bags 13 hr Stark Reality 3
Pain relief Meds and other MEDS 17 hr Gee 2
Review: 521 Dental Group - Sandra Merrill DDS (Mar '09) Wed Ex-Employee 17
Need a plug Wed Al crowley 4
News Man charged with arson in Spruce Pine fires (Aug '07) Jan 23 P harris 20
The White House is White again!! Jan 21 Trump did it 1
See all Charlotte Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charlotte Forum Now

Charlotte Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charlotte Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Charlotte, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,558 • Total comments across all topics: 278,275,032

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC