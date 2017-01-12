New Black Sheep and Nike SB collabo g...

New Black Sheep and Nike SB collabo goes quick in nationwide release

Snow and ice couldn't stop over 100 people from showing up at Black Sheep Skate Shop in Plaza Midwood on Saturday morning to sell the store out of the "Wolf in Sheep's Clothing" sneakers, the store's newest collaboration with Nike SB, so it's no surprise that today's nationwide release saw the shoes disappearing from Nike's site and independent shops around the country within minutes. "I'm struggling to even describe it," said Black Sheep founder Josh Frazier of the national reaction to the shoe's release.

