New Black Sheep and Nike SB collabo goes quick in nationwide release
Snow and ice couldn't stop over 100 people from showing up at Black Sheep Skate Shop in Plaza Midwood on Saturday morning to sell the store out of the "Wolf in Sheep's Clothing" sneakers, the store's newest collaboration with Nike SB, so it's no surprise that today's nationwide release saw the shoes disappearing from Nike's site and independent shops around the country within minutes. "I'm struggling to even describe it," said Black Sheep founder Josh Frazier of the national reaction to the shoe's release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Creative Loafing.
Add your comments below
Charlotte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Are Southerners Stupid or do they just sound th... (Oct '08)
|8 hr
|doggielover
|4,925
|Why cant trannys use the restroom ?
|14 hr
|Facto
|8
|Charlotte Lit celebrates centennial of Carson M...
|Thu
|Will Dockery
|14
|Donald Trump should not be President
|Wed
|The Last Warrior ...
|113
|Bud ...ronald Johnson dying
|Wed
|tma
|1
|Icons Millions Of Dollars Chi Lites Stolen Trus... (Jun '16)
|Tue
|Farrkahan And Chi...
|3
|time to boycott hollywood and music entertainers
|Jan 10
|The Last Warrior ...
|8
Find what you want!
Search Charlotte Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC