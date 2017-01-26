Neighbors on edge after woman sexuall...

Neighbors on edge after woman sexually assaulted while walking in SW Charlotte

The incident happened Monday around 6:30 p.m. on the 4400 block of Murrayhill Road, in the Madison Park neighborhood. Officers said the victim, a 24-year-old woman, reported that a man attacked her, forced her to the ground and forcibly fondled her.

