Murder suspect faces trial for jail behavior

One of the five people charged in the murder of Kareem Lamar Johnson, 21, was in Superior Court, but not on those charges. Jaiquan Monitique McDaniel, 19, of 6620 Barton Creek Drive, Whitsett, was charged with malicious conduct by a prisoner, having, Assistant District Attorney Gabriel Diaz said, thrown a "body fluid" at a guard in the Alamance County Detention Center.

