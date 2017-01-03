MLK Awards: Cloninger, Guthrie and Moore to be honored Updated at

The Gaston Clergy & Citizens Coalition, an initiative of Gaston Together, will present the 2017 Gaston County MLK Unity Awards to Sheriff Alan G. Cloninger, Dot Guthrie and David Lee Moore Sr. at 10:30 a.m. Jan. 16 at the MLK Plaza, Marietta Street and Long Avenue, downtown Gastonia. The annual award was established in 2004 by the coalition to recognize current or former Gaston County citizens who have performed exemplary community service to help build bridges of unity across lines of race, class, gender, faith and/or municipalities within Gaston County.

