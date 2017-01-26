Meredith Pinson becomes bride of Scott Browder in Autumn Ceremony
Submitted Photo Miss Meredith Anne Pinson, the daughter of Paul and Kathy Pinson of Fairview Addition in Williamson, became the bride of Scott Morris Browder, the son of Kenneth and Nina Browder of Charlotte, North Carolina.
