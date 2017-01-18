Mediterranean cafe targets spring ope...

Mediterranean cafe targets spring opening in south Charlotte

Next Story Prev Story
39 min ago Read more: Business Journal

Taziki's Mediterranean Caf © will expand its footprint in Charlotte this spring.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charlotte Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
SilverBack Lewis 7 hr Wantintoknow 11
bggb (Aug '14) 10 hr anonymous 186
Free Tickets to event. Mon Trump Train 1
News 13 MLK Day Celebrations and Observances in Char... Mon MLK eh 1
Why cant trannys use the restroom ? Jan 14 Tranny Guvna 11
Buh Bye All You IBM Employees (Oct '10) Jan 14 Yobama 314
Why Mount Holly Will Never Be Anything Special (Apr '14) Jan 14 larry 35
See all Charlotte Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charlotte Forum Now

Charlotte Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charlotte Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Climate Change
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Gunman
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Charlotte, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,015 • Total comments across all topics: 278,028,357

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC