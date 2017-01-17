Massaquoi Kotay
A second man has been charged in a fatal shooting of a man at a convenience store in northeast Charlotte last week. Shalome Quran Scott, 21, is charged with murder in the death of 45-year-old Massaquoi Kotay.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.
