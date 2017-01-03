Man shot in north Charlotte expected to be OK
The incident happened just before 4 p.m. on the 3000 block of Oneida Road, which runs between Cheviot Road and N. Graham Street. Police said when they arrived at the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Charlotte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Charlotte Lit celebrates centennial of Carson M...
|1 hr
|Will Dockery
|10
|Donald Trump should not be President
|2 hr
|The Last Warrior ...
|111
|Are Southerners Stupid or do they just sound th... (Oct '08)
|3 hr
|ThomasA
|4,920
|Icons Millions Of Dollars Chi Lites Stolen Trus... (Jun '16)
|22 hr
|Farrkahan And Chi...
|3
|time to boycott hollywood and music entertainers
|Tue
|The Last Warrior ...
|8
|HB2 going bye bye!!!
|Mon
|Republicans are a...
|33
|Bud johnson
|Jan 7
|Hurrah
|1
Find what you want!
Search Charlotte Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC