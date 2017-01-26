Man ID'd after being fatally shot by CMPD officers during apparent road rage incident

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have released the identity of a man fatally shot by a police officer Thursday afternoon during an apparent road rage incident in east Charlotte. According to police, 28-year-old Josue Javier Diaz was shot along the 6200 block of Albemarle Road around 1:45 p.m. An undercover police vehicle was reportedly in traffic when a vehicle with two people inside side-swiped the vehicle and then refused to stop.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.