Major Charlotte road to close for weekend Read Story Dan Yesenosky
A big construction project by NCDOT is coming to a close. But before that happens, a big road closure is set to take place over the weekend.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WCNC-TV Charlotte.
Comments
Add your comments below
Charlotte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|autumn woods hoa (Jul '12)
|11 hr
|wtf
|26
|America what happens to your tax payer HUD doll...
|Sat
|ThomasA
|3
|Thank God 4 TRUMP
|Sat
|Godsman
|1
|Gypsies in the Charlotte area (Jan '14)
|Sat
|Npnelsen
|3
|Mexican Shooting
|Jan 27
|Kneegrow Please
|1
|Kneegro please
|Jan 25
|Stark Reality
|3
|Pack your bags
|Jan 25
|Stark Reality
|3
Find what you want!
Search Charlotte Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC