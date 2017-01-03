Kannapolis officer's 14-year-old son killed in Charlotte shooting
A 14-year-old boy, and son of a Kannapolis police officer, who was injured in a shooting in northeast Charlotte Monday night died at the hospital Tuesday. Anthony Frazier died at Carolinas Medical Center.
