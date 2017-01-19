JELD-WEN Holding (JELD) Plans to Rais...

JELD-WEN Holding (JELD) Plans to Raise $425 Million in January 27th IPO

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: AmericanBankingNews.com

WEN Holding plans to raise $425 million in an initial public offering on Friday, January 27th. The company plans to issue 25,000,000 shares at a price of $16.00-$18.00 per share.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charlotte Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Are Southerners Stupid or do they just sound th... (Oct '08) 7 hr From the south 4,929
Did Rick Hendrick Ever Really Have Leukemia? (May '09) Wed Johnny 83
SilverBack Lewis Wed Wantintoknow 11
bggb (Aug '14) Wed anonymous 186
Free Tickets to event. Jan 16 Trump Train 1
News 13 MLK Day Celebrations and Observances in Char... Jan 16 MLK eh 1
Why cant trannys use the restroom ? Jan 14 Tranny Guvna 11
See all Charlotte Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charlotte Forum Now

Charlotte Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charlotte Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Charlotte, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,187 • Total comments across all topics: 278,065,094

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC