Inside Heist Brewery's expanded NoDa ...

Inside Heist Brewery's expanded NoDa facility

Next Story Prev Story
2 min ago Read more: Business Journal

Heist Brewery's taproom - dubbed The Canteen - will make its debut this weekend.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charlotte Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mexican Shooting 21 hr Kneegrow Please 1
Kneegro please Wed Stark Reality 3
Pack your bags Wed Stark Reality 3
Pain relief Meds and other MEDS Wed Gee 2
Review: 521 Dental Group - Sandra Merrill DDS (Mar '09) Jan 25 Ex-Employee 17
Need a plug Jan 25 Al crowley 4
News Man charged with arson in Spruce Pine fires (Aug '07) Jan 23 P harris 20
See all Charlotte Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charlotte Forum Now

Charlotte Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charlotte Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. NASA
 

Charlotte, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,356 • Total comments across all topics: 278,325,522

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC