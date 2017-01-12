Inauguration blues? Give back to the ...

Inauguration blues? Give back to the LGBT community

14 hrs ago Read more: Philadelphia Gay News

Drag performer Brittany Lynn and Buff Faye, a drag queen from Charlotte, N.C., will host Campus Pride Drag Brunch Jan. 22 at Tabu to raise funds for the LGBT student organization. Campus Pride is dedicated to providing programs, resources and support to make college campuses across the country more LGBT-friendly and inclusive.

