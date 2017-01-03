I-485 Oakdale Rd exit to open in two ...

I-485 Oakdale Rd exit to open in two weeks

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: WBTV

What was supposed to open in November is behind, and its causing frustration for business owners in the area. The on and off ramps from Oakdale Road onto I-485 in north Charlotte are still closed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charlotte Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Donald Trump should not be President 30 min MarkJ- 91
Haunted Mill/Fred Bailey (Sep '09) 5 hr Fred Herbert 35
Ric Flair sucks ! (Jun '14) 5 hr Bigfoot 11
Millions saved Mon Al crowley 4
News Gaston County planning new school in Belmont Up... Jan 1 Happy 2
Chris Powell Editor of the JI investigated for ... Dec 30 Fff21 1
White girl Christina Aguilera? Dec 29 Taintpuncher88 1
See all Charlotte Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charlotte Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Mecklenburg County was issued at January 05 at 3:15PM EST

Charlotte Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charlotte Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. General Motors
  4. North Korea
  5. Bill Clinton
 

Charlotte, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,717 • Total comments across all topics: 277,631,606

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC