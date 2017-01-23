Hattie's Looks to Step Up as Charlott...

Hattie's Looks to Step Up as Charlotte's Next Music Venue in Light of Recent Closures

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Creative Loafing

When Jackie DeLoach opened Hattie's Tap & Tavern, she had no intention of ever owning a music venue. However, the city's music scene has changed drastically over the last two years, as venues old and new have shut their doors, leaving local bands with fewer options to showcase their talents.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Creative Loafing.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charlotte Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: 521 Dental Group - Sandra Merrill DDS (Mar '09) 5 hr Ex-Employee 17
Need a plug 6 hr Al crowley 4
News Man charged with arson in Spruce Pine fires (Aug '07) Mon P harris 20
Pack your bags Mon Byehispanics 1
Kneegro please Jan 21 NMO 1
The White House is White again!! Jan 21 Trump did it 1
Pain relief Meds and other MEDS Jan 21 dfgregt 1
See all Charlotte Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charlotte Forum Now

Charlotte Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charlotte Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Charlotte, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,660 • Total comments across all topics: 278,247,329

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC