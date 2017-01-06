Genpak to move headquarters to 200-employee center that includes Charlotte manufacturing plant
Genpak has found a new home in Charlotte that includes space for both headquarters and production employees.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Charlotte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gaston County planning new school in Belmont Up...
|3 hr
|Friendofrev
|4
|Donald Trump should not be President
|6 hr
|MarkJ-
|93
|Review: carder007
|15 hr
|bemsg4c0l
|1
|Haunted Mill/Fred Bailey (Sep '09)
|Thu
|Fred Herbert
|35
|Ric Flair sucks ! (Jun '14)
|Thu
|Bigfoot
|11
|Millions saved
|Jan 2
|Al crowley
|4
|Chris Powell Editor of the JI investigated for ...
|Dec 30
|Fff21
|1
Find what you want!
Search Charlotte Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC