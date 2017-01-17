Food 41 mins ago 7:33 p.m.Restaurant week kicks off Friday

It's that time again! The Winter 2017 edition of the semi-annual Queen's Feast -- also know as Charlotte Restaurant Week -- begins Friday, January 19 and runs through January 29. Queen's Feast features more than 100 restaurants-- including more than a dozen first-timers-- in the Charlotte area who each offer prix fixed menus of three courses or more at dinner for $30 or $35 per person. The July promotion includes restaurants in eight counties across the metro area -- Mecklenburg, Gaston, Lincoln, Catawba, Iredell, Cabarrus, Union, York and now Rowan Counties.

