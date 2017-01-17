Food 41 mins ago 7:33 p.m.Restaurant ...

Food 41 mins ago 7:33 p.m.Restaurant week kicks off Friday

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: WCNC-TV Charlotte

It's that time again! The Winter 2017 edition of the semi-annual Queen's Feast -- also know as Charlotte Restaurant Week -- begins Friday, January 19 and runs through January 29. Queen's Feast features more than 100 restaurants-- including more than a dozen first-timers-- in the Charlotte area who each offer prix fixed menus of three courses or more at dinner for $30 or $35 per person. The July promotion includes restaurants in eight counties across the metro area -- Mecklenburg, Gaston, Lincoln, Catawba, Iredell, Cabarrus, Union, York and now Rowan Counties.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WCNC-TV Charlotte.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charlotte Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Are Southerners Stupid or do they just sound th... (Oct '08) 2 hr Timmy_ 4,930
Aldi Expansion (Apr '16) Thu aldischmaldi 16
Did Rick Hendrick Ever Really Have Leukemia? (May '09) Wed Johnny 83
SilverBack Lewis Wed Wantintoknow 11
bggb (Aug '14) Wed anonymous 186
Free Tickets to event. Jan 16 Trump Train 1
News 13 MLK Day Celebrations and Observances in Char... Jan 16 MLK eh 1
See all Charlotte Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charlotte Forum Now

Charlotte Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charlotte Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Charlotte, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,277 • Total comments across all topics: 278,081,716

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC