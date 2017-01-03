Fifth teen arrested in string of Charlotte armed robberies, carjackings

A fifth teen has been charged in connection with multiple armed robberies and carjackings in Charlotte's Steele Creek area. Elsey Romero, 19, Kevin Irigoyen, 18, Luis Rivera, 17, Douglas Ramirez, 16, and Steven Batista, 16, are accused of being involved in committing 10 crimes in a span of four days.

