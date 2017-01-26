Father of man killed in officer involved shooting has questions
Charlotte Mecklenburg Police say Josue Javier Diaz shot at an unmarked police car and was then killed when an undercover police officer returned fire. Diaz's father says he has questions and wants the truth.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Charlotte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mexican Shooting
|14 hr
|Kneegrow Please
|1
|Kneegro please
|Wed
|Stark Reality
|3
|Pack your bags
|Wed
|Stark Reality
|3
|Pain relief Meds and other MEDS
|Wed
|Gee
|2
|Review: 521 Dental Group - Sandra Merrill DDS (Mar '09)
|Jan 25
|Ex-Employee
|17
|Need a plug
|Jan 25
|Al crowley
|4
|Man charged with arson in Spruce Pine fires (Aug '07)
|Jan 23
|P harris
|20
Find what you want!
Search Charlotte Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC