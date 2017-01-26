Father of man killed in officer invol...

Father of man killed in officer involved shooting has questions

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: WBTV

Charlotte Mecklenburg Police say Josue Javier Diaz shot at an unmarked police car and was then killed when an undercover police officer returned fire. Diaz's father says he has questions and wants the truth.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charlotte Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mexican Shooting 14 hr Kneegrow Please 1
Kneegro please Wed Stark Reality 3
Pack your bags Wed Stark Reality 3
Pain relief Meds and other MEDS Wed Gee 2
Review: 521 Dental Group - Sandra Merrill DDS (Mar '09) Jan 25 Ex-Employee 17
Need a plug Jan 25 Al crowley 4
News Man charged with arson in Spruce Pine fires (Aug '07) Jan 23 P harris 20
See all Charlotte Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charlotte Forum Now

Charlotte Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charlotte Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Climate Change
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Health Care
 

Charlotte, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,049 • Total comments across all topics: 278,317,409

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC