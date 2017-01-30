Family, friends remember Josue Diaz, fatally shot by CMPD officer

About 250 people filled the sanctuary of an east Charlotte church Sunday to remember the life of Josue Javier Diaz, 28, who was shot and killed by an undercover police detective Thursday. Family, friends and neighbors gathered at Iglesia Adventista Del Septimo Dia Hispana Central de Charlotte on W.T. Harris Boulevard for the 90-minute service that began with music and a slide show of pictures from Diaz.

