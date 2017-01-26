Dr. Robert Stewart - Greenwood

Robert Lee "Bob" Stewart, MD, 75, former resident of Countryside Drive, died Monday, January 23, 2017 at Woodland Terrace in Cary, NC. Born in Bowling Green, KY, May 20, 1941, he was a son of the late Robert Wallace Stewart and Ruth McBurney Stewart.

