Currituck tourism businesses air concerns about HB2 impact

CURRITUCK The head of Currituck County's Chamber of Commerce said there is concern among the county's lodging and tourism business community that House Bill 2 could affect business in 2017. Chamber President Josh Bass said he and his staff won't know for sure until next fall, after data on business activity is analyzed, how serious the fallout from the so-called "bathroom bill" may be.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Advance.