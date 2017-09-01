Criminal Charges - 1-9-17
Eric Douglas Thomas, 20, of 5796 Boxer Dr. in Iron Station was charged on Jan. 4 with one count of injury to real property. Jeremy Scott Murray, 29, of 650 N E Tryvola St. in Potrland, Ore.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lincoln Times-News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Charlotte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|HB2 going bye bye!!!
|32 min
|drain da swamp
|32
|Donald Trump should not be President
|2 hr
|Fred Herbert
|106
|Bud johnson
|Sat
|Hurrah
|1
|Gaston County planning new school in Belmont Up...
|Jan 6
|Friendofrev
|4
|Review: carder007
|Jan 6
|bemsg4c0l
|1
|Haunted Mill/Fred Bailey (Sep '09)
|Jan 5
|Fred Herbert
|35
|Ric Flair sucks ! (Jun '14)
|Jan 5
|Bigfoot
|11
Find what you want!
Search Charlotte Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC