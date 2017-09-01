Criminal Charges - 1-9-17

Criminal Charges - 1-9-17

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Lincoln Times-News

Eric Douglas Thomas, 20, of 5796 Boxer Dr. in Iron Station was charged on Jan. 4 with one count of injury to real property. Jeremy Scott Murray, 29, of 650 N E Tryvola St. in Potrland, Ore.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lincoln Times-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charlotte Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
HB2 going bye bye!!! 32 min drain da swamp 32
Donald Trump should not be President 2 hr Fred Herbert 106
Bud johnson Sat Hurrah 1
News Gaston County planning new school in Belmont Up... Jan 6 Friendofrev 4
Review: carder007 Jan 6 bemsg4c0l 1
Haunted Mill/Fred Bailey (Sep '09) Jan 5 Fred Herbert 35
Ric Flair sucks ! (Jun '14) Jan 5 Bigfoot 11
See all Charlotte Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charlotte Forum Now

Charlotte Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charlotte Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. South Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Syria
 

Charlotte, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,519 • Total comments across all topics: 277,749,998

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC