Crime 54 mins ago 2:55 p.m.CMPD officer not charged in deadly shooting
The Mecklenburg County District Attorney announced Wednesday that a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer involved in a deadly shooting will not face charges. The incident occurred on April 19 at a 7-Eleven on Little Rock Road in west Charlotte.
