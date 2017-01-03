Crime 54 mins ago 2:55 p.m.CMPD offic...

Crime 54 mins ago 2:55 p.m.CMPD officer not charged in deadly shooting

23 hrs ago Read more: WCNC-TV Charlotte

The Mecklenburg County District Attorney announced Wednesday that a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer involved in a deadly shooting will not face charges. The incident occurred on April 19 at a 7-Eleven on Little Rock Road in west Charlotte.

