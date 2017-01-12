Crime 28 mins ago 4:36 p.m.Chief Putn...

Crime 28 mins ago 4:36 p.m.Chief Putney reacts to rising homicide rate

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Kerr Putney says police could not have stopped the majority of the six homicides that have occurred in Charlotte just since the beginning of the year. "There are a lot of people who are willing to resort to gun violence to handle minor disputes and that is a struggle for us," said Putney.

