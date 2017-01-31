Crime 26 mins ago 5:01 p.m.1 charged in NE Charlotte shooting
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded around 7:15 to the 8700 block of Mallard Creek Road Thursday evening to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The male victim, identified as 20-year-old Stephon Gregory White, was pronounced deceased by medical staff at CMC-Main.
