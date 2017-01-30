Crime 20 mins ago 2:33 p.m.NCHP troop...

Crime 20 mins ago 2:33 p.m.NCHP trooper who shot, killed deaf man won't face charges

18 hrs ago Read more: WCNC-TV Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. The North Carolina Highway Patrol state trooper that shot and killed a deaf man in northeast Charlotte last August will not face charges for the incident, officials said. According to Mecklenburg County District Attorney Andrew Murray, Trooper Jermaine Saunders' use of deadly force was not unlawful during the encounter due to Saunders' belief that Daniel Harris posed an imminent threat.

