Crime 20 mins ago 2:33 p.m.NCHP trooper who shot, killed deaf man won't face charges
CHARLOTTE, N.C. The North Carolina Highway Patrol state trooper that shot and killed a deaf man in northeast Charlotte last August will not face charges for the incident, officials said. According to Mecklenburg County District Attorney Andrew Murray, Trooper Jermaine Saunders' use of deadly force was not unlawful during the encounter due to Saunders' belief that Daniel Harris posed an imminent threat.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WCNC-TV Charlotte.
Add your comments below
Charlotte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|blackwoods of mt. holly
|21 min
|Grape Vodka
|3
|Gypsies in the Charlotte area (Jan '14)
|19 hr
|ThomasA
|5
|autumn woods hoa (Jul '12)
|Sun
|wtf
|26
|America what happens to your tax payer HUD doll...
|Sat
|ThomasA
|3
|Thank God 4 TRUMP
|Sat
|Godsman
|1
|Mexican Shooting
|Jan 27
|Kneegrow Please
|1
|Kneegro please
|Jan 25
|Stark Reality
|3
Find what you want!
Search Charlotte Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC