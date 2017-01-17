Crime 14 mins ago 7:47 a.m.CMPD: Spee...

Crime 14 mins ago 7:47 a.m.CMPD: Speed, alcohol suspected in southeast Charlotte wreck

Yesterday

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, a vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed on southbound Johnston Road around 2 a.m. when it slammed into the rear end of another car at the intersection of Johnston and Ballantyne Crossing Avenue. The driver of the first vehicle was taken to CMPC with critical injuries, according to CMPD.

