Crime 13 mins ago 4:49 a.m.Man charged with DWI after crashing into CMPD cruiser
CHARLOTTE, N.C. Police in southwest Charlotte charged a man with DWI after he allegedly ran a red light and slammed into a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police cruiser early Friday. According to CMPD, officer John Griffin was traveling west on Tyvola Road a little after midnight when he reached the intersection of Old Pineville Road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WCNC-TV Charlotte.
Add your comments below
Charlotte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Need a plug
|1 hr
|Dcal
|1
|Pain relief Meds and other MEDS
|9 hr
|dfgregt
|1
|Are Southerners Stupid or do they just sound th... (Oct '08)
|Fri
|Timmy_
|4,930
|Aldi Expansion (Apr '16)
|Thu
|aldischmaldi
|16
|Did Rick Hendrick Ever Really Have Leukemia? (May '09)
|Jan 18
|Johnny
|83
|SilverBack Lewis
|Jan 18
|Wantintoknow
|11
|bggb (Aug '14)
|Jan 18
|anonymous
|186
Find what you want!
Search Charlotte Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC