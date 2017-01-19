CPCC Theatre to Stage Tony-Winning Mu...

CPCC Theatre to Stage Tony-Winning Musical RAGTIME

Central Piedmont Community College Theatre is excited to perform the Tony Award-winning-musical "Ragtime" on the Halton Theater stage, Feb. 10 - 19. Watch as the CPCC Theatre troupe presents a sweeping portrait of early 20th century America, telling the story of three characters in pursuit of the American Dream. It's the dawn of a new century, everything is changing, and anything is possible.

