Conscious party: Project FIGHT combats human trafficking
BANDING TOGETHER: Local indie rock group Armadilla will headline a fundraiser for anti human trafficking program Project FIGHT, which recently established a local presence. "The conversation is somewhat underdeveloped in Western North Carolina," says case manager James Plunkett.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mountain Xpress.
